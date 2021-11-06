President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Cambodia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulation to King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of the National Holiday - Independence Day, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Training held for participants of VII national knowledge contest "Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan" (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to contribute to establishment of regional peace - aide to Azerbaijani president
Russia ready to assist in launching negotiations on defining Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Foreign Ministry
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev