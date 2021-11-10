True owners returned to Azerbaijan's Karabakh - former PM of Romania
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Armenia didn’t carry out any reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s previously occupied Karabakh, because it wasn’t its true owner, and now the true owners have returned to Karabakh, Former Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman told Trend.
Roman reminded that about four-five months ago, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center were honored to hold an online discussion with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
"The topic of our discussion was the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the occupation. Azerbaijan achieved its goal, and this is a great success," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO)
Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD
Turkey ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan – Turkish MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Flag Day (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was able to do what many other world leaders failed to do - Bulgarian ex-president