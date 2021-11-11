Azerbaijan's victory paved way for long-term peace, stability in region - Turkish FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] has paved the way for long-term peace and stability in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports on Nov. 11.
Cavusoglu made the remark at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Istanbul.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister
Azerbaijani president played significant role in ensuring stability in region - former Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dep’t
Azerbaijan in its efforts of post-conflict rehabilitation is looking forward to cooperation with UNESCO - Azerbaijan FM (PHOTO)