Azerbaijan's victory paved way for long-term peace, stability in region - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] has paved the way for long-term peace and stability in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Istanbul.