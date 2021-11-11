President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey on Nov. 11 to attend the eighth summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Trend reports.
