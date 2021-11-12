Kyrgyz president thanks Azerbaijani president for 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as humanitarian aid
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Istanbul, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the President of Kyrgyzstan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid in the form of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
