Russia interested in settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties - Institute of Contemporary Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia is interested in the settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Director of the Russian Institute of Contemporary Development Dmitry Solonnikov said on Nov. 12 during a meeting of experts and members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation with youth and roundtable discussion at the Russian Information and Culture Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Solonnikov added that Russia is making a lot of efforts to resolve the issue of demarcation and delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Moreover, special attention is paid to the restoration of communications in the South Caucasus,” director of the institute said. “In this issue, we see the interest of a number of countries, besides Azerbaijan and Russia. Turkey, Iran and some other countries are also showing interest.”

Solonnikov stressed that Russia and Azerbaijan have established strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

“Our countries have a lot in common in this sphere and I hope that these relations will intensify in the future,” director of the institute said.

