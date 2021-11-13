Armenian terrorist attacks post with Azerbaijani servicemen (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

An Armenian terrorist attacked a post with Azerbaijani and Russian servicemen in the village of Dashalti with a grenade, Trend reports.

The video shows that none of the Azerbaijani servicemen were seriously injured.

It is reported that the Armenian terrorist who carried out the attack was detained by Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.