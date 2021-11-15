UK MPs discuss assistance to Azerbaijan for mine clearing in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The UK MP, Lord David Evans, addressed the country’s government on the issue of supporting Azerbaijan with its efforts to clear landmines in its territories liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war] and providing respective additional help in the future, the Azerbaijani Embassy told Trend.

According to Goldsmith, in June 2021, the UK Defense Ministry sent a counter-explosive expert to Azerbaijan to understand how the UK can support the country on the mine-clearing issue.

Besides, according to Goldsmith, the Minister for Europe and Americas Wendy Morton announced in September that the UK had contributed 500,000 pounds sterling to a United Nations Development Program initiative to take action on removing the problem of mines existing in the region [as a legacy of the Karabakh conflict].

These funds will be used for training and involving personnel to support de-mining in Azerbaijan, added the MP.

The address of Evans and the answer of Goldsmith can be found on the official website of the UK Parliament by linking to:

https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-questions/detail/2021-11-02/hl3620