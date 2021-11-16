Military attaches, reps of int’l organizations accredited in Azerbaijan informed on situation at state border (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry held a briefing for the military attaches of foreign states and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, Trend reports on Nov. 16 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the briefing participants were provided with detailed information about the provocations committed by the Armenian side and the current situation on state border.