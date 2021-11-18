Azerbaijan known as successful organizer of competitions in various sports disciplines - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Azerbaijan is known as a successful organizer of competitions in various sports disciplines, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said at the opening ceremony of the 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

“I sincerely greet all of you at the Opening Ceremony of the 35th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics! The conditions created in the modern sports facilities operating in Azerbaijan, organizational experience and our hospitality are highly appreciated by the events’ participants. The competitions in gymnastics disciplines have a special place among these events,” Gayibov noted.

According to the minister, although Azerbaijan hosts the World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics for the first time, this is the 4th Worlds in Gymnastics for Baku.

“Dear athletes! This Field of Play is at your disposal for the next 4 days! Everyone who gathered here - coaches, judges, officials of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), members of the Technical Committee are ready to value your great performances,” he also said.

“I wish you all success at the competitions! I believe that every day you spend in Baku will be full of interesting and pleasant memories!” concluded the minister.