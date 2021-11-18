Swedish, Azerbaijani FMs hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held phone talks, Trend reports on Nov. 18, referring to Ann Linde’s message on Twitter.
“Good conversation today with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on recent developments in the region,” Linde tweeted.
