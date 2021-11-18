Armenian armed forces once again subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
For no apparent reason, on November 18 starting from 14:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli village of the Shamshaddin region using small arms once again subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Kokhanebi village of the Tovuz region, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
"The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire. There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army," said the ministry.
