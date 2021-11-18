Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Serbia to Baku Dragan Vladisavljevic, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, congratulating the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan, the minister wished him success in expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The meeting stressed the special role of the heads of Azerbaijan and Serbia in the development of bilateral relations. It was also noted that cooperation between the two countries continues successfully in the military sphere, as well as in other areas.

Expressing satisfaction with the start of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, the ambassador noted that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijani-Serbian relations, especially in the military sphere.

Vladisavljevic also proposed to exchange experience in connection with the successful military operations of the Azerbaijani army in the second Karabakh war.

The parties also discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region and the prospects for bilateral military cooperation.