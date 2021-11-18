Turkey attaches great importance to stability in South Caucasus - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkey attaches great importance to the stability in South Caucasus and does everything possible to ensure peace and stability there, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at an event at Erciyes University in Kayseri city, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

Akar reminded that Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 44 days, ending the 30-year occupation.

Akar said that Turkey has supported Azerbaijan all this time in its fair struggle and 'will continue to support its brothers in accordance with the “One nation - two states” concept'.