Turkey attaches great importance to stability in South Caucasus - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Turkey attaches great importance to the stability in South Caucasus and does everything possible to ensure peace and stability there, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at an event at Erciyes University in Kayseri city, Trend reports on Nov. 18.
Akar reminded that Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 44 days, ending the 30-year occupation.
Akar said that Turkey has supported Azerbaijan all this time in its fair struggle and 'will continue to support its brothers in accordance with the “One nation - two states” concept'.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level (PHOTO)
Acting Director General Maciej Popowski visits Baku to unlock potential of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan
Armenian armed forces once again subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region
Azerbaijan, European Commission discuss participation of EU financial institutions in restoration of liberated lands (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan always gives special support to Turkish athletes - 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships participant
Formation of our children as individuals loyal to our national values, high moral standards is of exceptional importance - President Aliyev