Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried had a telephone conversation on November 18, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Karen Donfried expressed concern about tensions on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and called on both sides for de-escalation and a peaceful settlement.

Bayramov briefed Donfried in detail about the provocative steps taken by Armenia in recent days. The minister pointed out that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region lies directly with the military and political leadership of Armenia.

He noted that Azerbaijan is ready to begin the process of delimitation with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, however, no reaction came from Armenia.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the implementation of trilateral statements and other issues related to regional security.