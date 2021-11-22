President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Vatican
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on ensuring the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Vatican, Trend reports.
In accordance with the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve the issues of material and technical supply and financing in connection with ensuring the activity of the embassy under the Holy See, as well as other issues arising from this decree.
Besides, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to approve the structure and staffing of the embassy.
