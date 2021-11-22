Three US companies involved in projects on Azerbaijani liberated lands – ambassador (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 15:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Three US companies are involved in the projects on Azerbaijani liberated lands, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger said while answering Trend correspondent’s question on Nov. 22.

"I believe that there are great opportunities for the participation of US companies in the implementation of projects in Karabakh. US companies have the best technologies and solutions. They can provide the most modern technologies and best practices," Litzenberger said.