US "Democracy Summit" doesn’t serve democracy, but division of countries - political analysts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Looking at the list of countries invited and not invited to the "democracy summit" in the US, it becomes clear that it was drawn up from the point of view of the global, geopolitical interests of the US, Azerbaijani political analyst Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend.

According to the information, the list of countries invited to the "democracy summit", which will be held in the US on December 9-10, 2021, has become known. A total of 109 countries have been invited to the summit. When reviewing the list of invitees, the question arises as to what criteria they were selected by. While a number of countries worthy of the invitation remained on the sidelines of participation in this event, several countries, often mentioned in connection with cases of anti-democratic manifestations, have been invited to it.

"Namely this moment is striking - most of the countries on the list are those who in the future can be used in the fight against such giants as Russia and China. This means that the US, in order to determine its new strategy, draws such distinctions between states, and they are unfairly divided into two camps," Ahmadli said.

He noted that the states participating in the "democracy summit" will commit to the development of management systems and will report on their implementation in a year.

“As a result, their governance arrangements will be more in line with US aspirations. It turns out that the goal of the summit is not democracy, but the creation of a platform to prevent the global leadership of China and contain Russia. Countries included in the guest list are included in the scenario of the next global game that runs counter to their own national interests. Azerbaijan and Turkey have never been and will never be an instrument for realizing the global ambitions of any country. The Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance is not only the main center of power in the region but also does not intend to participate in games against any country," a political analyst added.

In addition, the head of the South Caucasus political scientists club Ilgar Valizade told Trend that in general, the desire to divide countries into "good" and "bad" with the help of such forums, to achieve political goals through discrimination is unacceptable.

"The US policy in various regions and countries is known. The US, inviting other countries as partners in the implementation of this policy, does not take into account the interests of these countries. The policy of other countries is used to strengthen the instruments used in US policy. This situation reduces the significance of the summit," he said.

He also noted that there are different opinions in connection with the countries participating in this summit.

"Some of them do not have their own position at all, their authority in their regions is low. Some invitees are countries pursuing their own benefits and goals. The participation of their representatives in the summit speaks of certain expectations of the political circles of these countries from the US," Valizade stressed.