Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation of Turkish ASELSAN company (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Board and Director General of the Turkish ASELSAN company Haluk Gorgun, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on Nov. 23.
