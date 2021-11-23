Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi

Politics 23 November 2021 16:17 (UTC+04:00)
Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Trilateral negotiations between President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be held by Russian president’s initiative in Sochi on November 26, the press service of the Russian Presidential Administration told TASS, Trend reports.

According to the press service, the negotiations will be dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the statement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone on November 10, 2020.

It’s planned that the sides will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statement points and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region.

Special attention will be paid to the issues of restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport links.

Besides, face-to-face talks of the Russian president with the Azerbaijani president and Armenian prime minister are envisioned, added the press service.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia reveals its top imported goods in 10M2021
Georgia reveals its top imported goods in 10M2021
Georgia records high unemployment rate – Galt &amp; Taggart
Georgia records high unemployment rate – Galt & Taggart
Georgian tangerine exports increase three times
Georgian tangerine exports increase three times
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UAE sees no logic in it pumping more oil now - energy minister Arab World 17:41
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:41
Iran increases exports to Brazil Business 17:41
Deputy minister discloses amount for district development program in Azerbaijan Economy 17:41
Iran increasing economic and commercial cooperation with Austria Business 17:40
National Iranian Drilling Company unveils number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 17:38
Discount Bank reports Q3 profit up 179% Israel 17:36
Georgia reveals its top imported goods in 10M2021 Georgia 17:30
Azerbaijani finance minister talks possible abolishment of need criterion Economy 17:29
Turkey, Russia to sign gas agreement soon — Turkish Minister Turkey 17:11
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of GDP per capita by 2026 Economy 17:10
Citigroup to create 100 roles in digital asset push US 17:09
Iran’s Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company increases production Oil&Gas 17:06
IAEA eyes to deepen co-op with Iran Nuclear Program 16:59
Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies Other News 16:53
Iran talks benefits of its Shahid Rajaee port becoming part of North-South Corridor Transport 16:46
U.S. to release 50 mln barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House US 16:45
Turkey shares data on vehicle shipments between its Zonguldak, Ukraine's Chernomorsk ports Turkey 16:45
Georgia records high unemployment rate – Galt & Taggart Georgia 16:36
Georgian tangerine exports increase three times Georgia 16:31
Uzbekistan becomes first country to join UK’s GSP Enhanced Framework Uzbekistan 16:26
Azerbaijan talks potential use of South Korean companies in restoring liberated areas Economy 16:26
Turkmenistan building modern car terminal in Dashoguz city Construction 16:26
Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi Politics 16:17
LNG exports by GECF countries grow significantly Oil&Gas 16:08
Georgia records significant decrease in apple exports Georgia 16:01
GECF countries see increase in proven natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) Economy 15:54
Covaxin cleared by UK, relief for Indian students and tourists Other News 15:53
Ahead of Putin's visit, Indian Defence Ministry to take up AK-203 deal in high-level meeting Other News 15:52
India has no booster-dose plan yet as natural Covid-19 infection rate high Other News 15:50
Georgia’s textile imports from Turkey increase Georgia 15:47
COVID-19 pandemic hits Kazakhstan hard causing worst economic contraction - WB Business 15:45
ANU Energy uranium fund to launch operations in Kazakhstan Business 15:40
Iran to boost exports of crude oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 15:38
Azerbaijan discloses volume in primary corporate securities market Finance 15:28
Azerbaijan provides electricity to military bases in Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 15:24
Kazakhstan's rebound in output leads OPEC+ crude oil supply rise Oil&Gas 15:24
Uzbekistan remains among prioritized gas exporters for China Uzbekistan 15:20
Snap parliamentary election won’t be held in Turkey – Turkish president Turkey 15:15
Indian exports rise 18.8% to $20 bn so far in November Other News 15:12
Oil prices may grow to $105/bbl if Fed increases interest rates Oil&Gas 15:11
Iran supports small domestic electricity producers through guaranteed purchases Oil&Gas 15:03
Georgia's most exported products for 10M2021 unveiled Georgia 14:58
Serum Institute of India to start Covishield supply to COVAX countries Other News 14:55
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 23 Society 14:53
SOCAR Turkey talks on impact of Turkish Lira exchange rate on its income Oil&Gas 14:52
Saudi Aramco to assess new investments in India Other News 14:50
Situation related to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under control - TABIB Society 14:38
Azerbaijan to strengthen role of private sector in transport field, based on G2B partnership Transport 14:37
Kazakhstan's TOP-3 trade partners for 9M2020 unveiled Business 14:35
Georgia shares data on most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 14:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 23 Finance 14:35
Kazakh president to lead Nur Otan party as former president resigns Kazakhstan 14:28
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via its ports from Israel for 9M2021 Turkey 14:23
Iran increases potato production Business 14:20
It is early to talk about fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19 - Head of WHO office in Azerbaijan Society 14:16
Iran, Georgia eye creating alternative land transport routes Transport 14:01
Huge scope for growth between India & US in digital economy: US trade official Other News 13:59
India, Japan working on oil-stock release after US request: Report Other News 13:45
Share of local companies in Kazakhstan's state purchases growing Kazakhstan 13:42
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation of Turkish ASELSAN company (PHOTO) Politics 13:40
Iran eyes increase in exports from Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 13:39
Azerbaijan's electrical grid operator talks state of its employee, following mine explosion Society 13:29
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover dynamics in 2010-2020 Uzbekistan 13:26
India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise Other News 13:23
Children’s Paralympic Games 2021 start with Azercell’s support Economy 13:17
Azerbaijan discloses planned state budget allocations for social spending for 2022 Economy 12:43
Amazon and Apple handed $225 mln Italian fine for alleged collusion Europe 12:41
Manufacturing of several ores types up in volume in Kazakhstan Business 12:23
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 12:12
France unable to fulfill its commitments as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:07
Net profit of Georgian commercial banks down Georgia 12:06
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:54
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to North Macedonia on bus crash victims Politics 11:51
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Nov.28 Oil&Gas 11:42
“Comeback” of coal in European power mix - short-term phenomenon, says Rystad Energy’s VP Oil&Gas 11:34
Georgian Airways eyes to operate flights to Iran Georgia 11:28
Europe to have additional gas demand in 2022 – Rystad Energy’s VP Oil&Gas 11:27
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for programs for allocation of well production Tenders 11:27
Turkey discloses volume of oil shipment via local ports for 9M2021 Turkey 11:27
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Chilean ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:23
India's FY22 fiscal deficit may be better at 6.6% on stronger-than-expected tax buoyancy: Fitch Other News 11:22
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Philippine ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:21
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Cambodian ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:18
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Bangladeshi ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:17
Kazakh national postal opens tender for software services Tenders 11:16
Bangladesh's success reminder of just cause India stood for: Rajnath Singh Other News 11:12
Oil & gas output at Eagle Ford not to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in next 2 years Oil&Gas 11:12
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 11:12
Azerbaijan's Optimal Electronics eyes boosting its capital in 2022 Business 11:12
Kazakh national postal operator to buy spares for vehicles via tender Tenders 11:11
Turkey reveals volume of chemical products transshipped via local ports in 9M2021 Turkey 11:11
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 23 Georgia 11:10
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Economy 11:10
Georgia, World Bank discuss future projects Georgia 11:10
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to take part in CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly in Russia Politics 11:03
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Kazakhstan declines in 10M2021 Turkey 11:02
US "Democracy Summit" doesn’t serve democracy, but division of countries - political analysts Politics 10:43
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 10:42
All news