Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trilateral negotiations between President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be held by Russian president’s initiative in Sochi on November 26, Trend reports citing TASS via the press service of the Russian Presidential Administration.

According to the press service, the negotiations will be dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the statement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone on November 10, 2020.

It’s planned that the sides will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statement points and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region.

Special attention will be paid to the issues of restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport links.

Besides, face-to-face talks of the Russian president with the Azerbaijani president and Armenian prime minister are envisioned, added the press service.