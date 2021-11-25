Russia talks restoration of transport ties in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Special attention is now paid to the restoration of transport ties in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“We are doing our best to take steps to strengthen stability, establish peaceful life in the region,” the spokesperson said. “Special attention is now paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic and transport ties.”