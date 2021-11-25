Azerbaijani prosecutor general, Turkey’s Istanbul prosecutor general visit Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

A delegation headed by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General of Turkey’s Istanbul city Shaban Yilmaz visited Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports referring to special representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov’s message on Twitter.

Karimov tweeted that the guests reviewed the Vagif mausoleum, the Shusha fortress, the Bulbul house and the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, destroyed by the Armenians, but later restored after the liberation of Shusha city.

Moreover, Karimov informed the guests about the process of restoration of other monuments, which are an important part of Azerbaijan’s cultural and historical heritage.