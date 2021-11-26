Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Russia on coal mine accident victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the Russian side in connection with the numerous victims of the explosion accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region, Trend reports citing the respective publication of the ministry on Twitter.

"We express our deepest condolences to the Russian people, families and relatives of the victims of the accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry wrote.

The death toll in an explosion at a coal mine in the city of Belovo, Kemerovo region has reached 52 people.