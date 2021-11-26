We characterize Azerbaijan-Russia relations as relations of strategic partners – President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
We have resolved a lot of issues in a bilateral format and characterize the Azerbaijan-Russia relations as relations of strategic partners, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a bilateral meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Russian gymnast grabs gold in tumbling among men at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Portuguese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Russian gymnast ranks first in double mini-trampoline at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Excellent conditions for studying in Russia created for Azerbaijani students - President Ilham Aliyev
Russian gymnast grabs gold in individual trampoline at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
We characterize Azerbaijan-Russia relations as relations of strategic partners – President Ilham Aliyev
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijan was maximally constructive on eliminating consequences of Karabakh war, unblocking communications - President Aliyev
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among men unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in synchronized trampoline
Finalists in individual trampoline among men and women unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Since beginning of activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, no serious incidents occurred in area of their responsibility - President Aliyev
Russia hopes to outline promising directions to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan in Sochi - MFA
Bilateral meeting kicks off between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
ADA University and British Embassy in Baku organized lecture on land mine clearance in Karabakh (PHOTO)