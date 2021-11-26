Vladimir Putin announces agreement on unblocking transport corridors between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin after a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced that an agreement had been reached on unblocking transport corridors, Trend reports.

"We spoke in great detail about economic issues, the development of economic ties, and above all, as a first step, we talked about unblocking transport corridors. This also applies to the railway, this also applies to road communications," he said.

"I think here we should thank our deputy prime ministers who have been working on this issue for quite some time," he added.