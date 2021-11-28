Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian at the meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers in Ashgabat, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers welcomed the meetings held in New York within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly this year, as well as the constructive work on the implementation of the agreements reached in the course of numerous telephone conversations.

Satisfaction was expressed with the meeting of the co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iranian State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Affairs on November 21 in Tehran.

The ministers also exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including the Sochi meeting of the three leaders, and the Declaration signed on November 26, the implementation of trilateral statements in general, as well as the importance of the cooperation platform in the "3+3" format.

The parties also exchanged views on other important regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the country and the surrounding region, as well as negotiations in Vienna on Iran's nuclear program and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During the meeting, the ministers discussed cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.