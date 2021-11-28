President Ilham Aliyev participating in 15th Summit of Heads (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 11:37)
President Ilham Aliyev participating in 15th Summit of Heads of ECO member-states in Turkmenistan (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28
Trend:
The 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has kicked off in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the summit.
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The heads of state posed for photographs.
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov then welcomed other guests who arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.
The heads of state and government posed for a group photo.
