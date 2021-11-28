Today I can say that Zangazur corridor becomes reality - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Trend:

Today I can say that the Zangazur corridor becomes a reality, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

"I announced the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur as Green Energy Zone. The liberated territories have the proven potential of 7200 megawatts of solar energy and 2000 megawatts of wind energy.

At the last ECO summit, I informed my colleagues about the Zangazur corridor. Today I can say that the Zangazur corridor becomes a reality. This new transport infrastructure will be an important part of the East-West and North-South corridors. I am confident that ECO Member States will benefit from this corridor," the head of state said.