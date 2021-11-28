Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries directly and through World Health Organization to support their fight against the coronavirus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

"As to the COVID-19, Azerbaijan has launched an immunization campaign since mid-January this year. Over 60 per cent of adult population in the country has received two shots.

So far, almost $ 3 billion of socio-economic stimulus package has been released to support COVID-affected people and business in

the country. For the same purpose, $ 1.6 billion of financial assistance package will be allocated from the state budget in 2022.

Azerbaijan is making significant steps to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic. We have been persistently stressed our firm opposition against "vaccine nationalism".

This year, upon Azerbaijan’s initiative in its capacity as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, resolutions on ensuring equitable access for all countries to vaccines were adopted at the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly respectively.

This year, upon Azerbaijan's initiative in its capacity as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, resolutions on ensuring equitable access for all countries to vaccines were adopted at the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly respectively.