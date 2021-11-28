Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan sign swap gas supplies agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan signed a trilateral agreement on swap gas supplies in Ashgabat on Sunday, Trend reports.

The signing took place in the presence of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

According to the agreement, annually from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iran will be sent from one and a half to two billion cubic meters of gas.