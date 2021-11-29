Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Kalbajar's liberated Istibulag village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has published the video footage from Istibulag village of Kalbajar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Nov. 29 with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Results of Sochi meeting give hope for consolidation of peace, stability in South Caucasus – experts
Reducing cost of cargo transportation, transit between Iran, Azerbaijan to boost trade - official (Exclusive)
Declaration of Economic Cooperation Organization celebrates admirable leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - US expert
On behalf of FIG, I express our sincere gratitude to all ones involved in organizing these two weeks of Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Vice President of Trampoline Technical Committee of FIG
Position of all officials in Iran was that territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should not be compromised - Iranian president
We decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan really succeeded in restoring country's sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Turkmenistan
Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku announced
Belgian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline jumping at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in individual trampoline jumping program
Three allies of Armenia in CSTO congratulate Azerbaijan on restoration of territorial integrity - opinion of Israeli expert
Japanese gymnast takes first place at FIG the World Age Competitions in individual trampoline jumping
In total disrespect and hatred to all Muslims, Armenia destroyed and desecrated our mosques - President Ilham Aliyev
Finalists in jumping on double mini-trampoline for men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in official dinner in honor of participants of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization
Finalists in individual trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in individual trampoline among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan to allocate at least $1.3 billion for building new cities and towns in liberated territories in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev
Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our state external debt by over six times - President Ilham Aliyev
Finalists in double mini trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku