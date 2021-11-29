Parliamentary Network of NAM established on initiative of Azerbaijani president (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:54

The Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was established on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the founding meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in accordance with the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in Madrid (Spain) within the framework of the ongoing 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on Nov. 28.

Speaking at the meeting with an introductory speech, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova noted that the Parliamentary Network of the NAM can play the role of a platform for the development of cooperation between the parliaments of the member countries of the organization.

According to Gafarova, the Parliamentary Network of the NAM will allow exchanging experience.

She noted that this institute will play the role of a forum, contributing to the solution of pressing issues.

It was emphasized that the next meeting of the Parliamentary Network will be held in Baku.

In turn, the chairman of the Grand National Assembly (parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop noted that the NAM, which has existed for 60 years and unites 120 countries, has extremely great potential in terms of ensuring international justice and peace.

He expressed confidence that the steps taken to promote the principles of the NAM during the presidency of Azerbaijan will strengthen this organization.

At the end of the meeting, the Madrid Declaration on the Establishment of the Parliamentary Network of the NAM was adopted.