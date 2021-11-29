UNDP representative talks measures to protect rights of women in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

An increase in the cases of violence against women –"shadow pandemic" has been recorded in Europe and Asia, Acting Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Azerbaijan Charu Bist said on Nov. 29 at the 1st National Conference of First Aid Parties in Combating Gender Violence, Trend reports.

"By implementing a joint program with Azerbaijan, we are trying to protect the rights of women. Centers for women have been created in nine districts of the country, with more than 3,000 people becoming members," Bist noted. "For more than 400 women, conditions have been created to start their own business. The training was also held to create various opportunities on providing employment."

According to the UN representative, a number of activities have been carried out with partners from Azerbaijan.

“By engaging women to professional training in Jalilabad, we increased their participation by 26 percent. There are teams that work with great enthusiasm in this area. The fate of victims of violence often depends on the efforts and abilities of the people helping them,” she added.