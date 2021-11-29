Mortar and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold live-fire tactical exercises (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

The live-fire tactical exercises were held in the mortar and artillery units of the Azerbaijani army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Nov. 29

The tasks of deploying the command and observation posts of divisions were fulfilled during the exercises.

The live-fire tactical exercises at the planned and unplanned targets were held.

The tasks were successfully fulfilled.