Israeli ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the crash of a military helicopter, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic helicopter crash in Khizi,” Deek tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We convey our condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”