Former Turkish PM expresses condolences over helicopter crash in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Former Turkish Prime Minister, ex-speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim expressed condolences in connection with the helicopter crash in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“May the Almighty rest the souls of the Azerbaijani brothers who died in military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan today,” Yildirim tweeted. “I wish their families patience and speedy recovery to the wounded.”