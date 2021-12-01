Any outside interference in a helicopter crash is excluded - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

As previously reported, as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in the Khizi region, two people were injured, 14 were killed. The Investigative Committee of the General Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident in accordance with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan stated, Trend reports.

According to the information, at this stage of the investigation it was established that in the event of a crash of the Mi-17 helicopter of the State Border Service, which took off for the purpose of conducting military exercises on November 30 at 10 o'clock, any interference from the outside is excluded.

All versions related to the pilot's negligence, any technical malfunction of the helicopter, weather conditions, and another reason are investigated in detail.

With the participation of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Border Service, as well as forensic ballistic, forensic, forensic experts, as well as firefighters, an inspection of the scene was carried out. A black box was obtained by the Ministry of Defense. The black box is currently being deciphered.

The investigation team, consisting of specialists from the General Prosecutor's Office, the Military Prosecutor's Office and the State Border Service, interrogated the crash victims - Emil Jafarov and Ramin Adilov, appointed appropriate expert examinations in the case, and carried out the necessary interrogations.

At present, intensive investigative and operational measures are being taken on the case. Additional information on the progress of the investigation will be provided to the public.