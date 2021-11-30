Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council
Vladimir Putin announces agreement on unblocking transport corridors between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Vladimir Putin announces agreement on unblocking transport corridors between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Ban on import of Turkish building materials to Armenia to be lifted from 2022
Ban on import of Turkish building materials to Armenia to be lifted from 2022
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Italian Embassy condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash Politics 22:51
Georgian economy grows 6.9% in October 2021 Georgia 22:28
Turkish President to pay visit to Qatar in December Turkey 22:23
Capacity of crashed military helicopter was 24 people Politics 22:16
Manual counting of 29% of protocols show that 7 parties may enter Kyrgyz Parliament Kyrgyzstan 22:02
AZAL plane makes emergency landing in Baku Society 21:53
Pakistan seeking to increase trade routes on border with Iran Iran 21:21
UN Resident Coordinator expresses condolences over military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan Politics 21:02
Any outside influence as cause of helicopter crash out of question - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service Politics 20:55
Coordination Headquarters holds another meeting in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prosecutor General talks investigation, following helicopter crash Politics 20:49
Former Turkish PM expresses condolences over helicopter crash in Azerbaijan Politics 20:35
French ambassador expresses condolences over crash of military helicopter in Azerbaijan Politics 20:30
UK's Ambassador expresses condolences over crash of military helicopter in Azerbaijan Politics 20:28
Organization of Turkic States expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to helicopter crash Politics 20:28
Israeli ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash Politics 20:19
Iranian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash Politics 20:15
Helicopter crashed while landing at Garaheybat training center – Azerbaijani State Border Service Politics 20:00
Status of martyr to be assigned to those killed in plane crash in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 19:57
Turkish President Erdogan holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:54
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva give instructions on burial of those killed in helicopter crash Politics 19:51
Witnesses of helicopter crash being questioned in Azerbaijan – First Deputy Prosecutor General Politics 19:51
Turkish Minister of National Defense expresses condolences to Azerbaijani Defense Minister Politics 19:33
Flight recorder of crashed military helicopter found in Azerbaijan Society 19:32
Pakistani companies may partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO) Economy 19:21
Iran looks to boost its energy trade through Economic Cooperation Organization Business 18:51
Iran's ties with Economic Cooperation Organization to boost country's cargo transit Business 18:43
Azerbaijan excludes any outside interference following deadly helicopter crash Politics 18:29
IRENEX shares data on sales of Iranol Oil Company Oil&Gas 17:56
Gas swap agreement is mutually beneficial for Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan - experts Oil&Gas 17:56
ICIEC Signs MOU with Japan's Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) Other News 17:51
Israel's Bezeq Q3 profit up, raises full year outlook Israel 17:49
Iran seeks to boost trade ties with Turkmenistan Business 17:49
Pakistan expects $3 billion reserves deposit from Saudi in days Arab World 17:46
Iran eyes to commission 12 new metro stations in Tehran Business 17:45
Oxford University says no evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron Europe 17:24
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery reduces crude oil imports Oil&Gas 17:24
Iran remains optimistic about Vienna nuclear talks Nuclear Program 17:23
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold phone talk Politics 17:19
Turkmenistan's crude oil supplies to Turkey down Oil&Gas 17:16
Azerbaijan's oil export volume down in 10M2021 Oil&Gas 17:06
Footage from crash scene of military helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Fire Service (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:04
U.S. Int'l Development Finance Corporation provides financing to Bank of Georgia for SMEs support Georgia 17:02
Kazakhstan boosts crude oil exports to Turkey Oil&Gas 16:59
Iran's president to speak before parliament Politics 16:56
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey over 9M2021 Business 16:54
Use of Sputnik Light as booster jab for all vaccines approved in UAE Russia 16:54
Cargo transportation via internal waters up in Kazakhstan Transport 16:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of sold foreign currency Finance 16:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,678 more COVID-19 cases, 1,934 recoveries Society 16:37
Azerbaijan opens criminal case on crash of military helicopter of State Border Service Society 16:31
Iran extends condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash Politics 16:30
Turkey talks ongoing support in demining Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 16:25
Azerbaijan reveals names of dead and wounded in military helicopter crash Politics 16:23
Iran beats sets new domestic record regarding transit of goods Transport 16:22
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to families of those killed in crash of military helicopter of State Border Service Politics 16:16
Georgian, Ukrainian, and Moldovan PMs hold meeting in Brussels Georgia 16:02
Alliance Logistics talks potential of Zangazur corridor in increasing goods transit via Azerbaijan Transport 15:58
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals amount of construction work done for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 15:57
Volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP disclosed Economy 15:50
Several Azerbaijani organizations address citizens on omicron coronavirus variant Society 15:47
It is important to cooperate with such partners as Azerbaijan - Head of EU Delegation Economy 15:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 30 Society 15:44
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company to buy batteries via tender Tenders 15:34
Azerbaijan unveils numbers of mine incidents due to illegal entry into liberated lands Society 15:26
Turkish MoD expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on military helicopter crash victims Politics 15:26
Russia, Italy discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 15:23
Georgian Government to co-op with private sector – Business Association Georgia 15:21
UK health chief says no indication of Omicron wave so far Europe 15:05
SOCAR Turkey forecasts growth in its total revenues for 2021 Oil&Gas 15:01
Webinar conference held for youth from Central Asia (PHOTO) Society 15:00
Export prices of Georgian apples increase Georgia 14:54
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee comments on alleged reduction of $300 limit for orders from abroad Economy 14:54
Kazakhstan sees increase in pension savings Finance 14:53
Volume of loans issued by private banks of Uzbekistan increases over year Uzbekistan 14:53
Iran shares import data Business 14:47
Money transfers via Kazakhstan National Bank's payment systems down Finance 14:47
Iran increases sale of state assets Business 14:47
Nepal unveils first shock table facility built with Indian aid Other News 14:45
Non-OPEC crude oil supply to continue upward trend by 2023 Oil&Gas 14:37
Iran eyes manufacturing goods in Syria, exporting final products to third countries Business 14:36
Azerbaijan to launch social package in 2022 – minister Economy 14:28
UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asia buyers in Feb Arab World 14:20
Azerbaijani president signs order to erect monument to famous poet in Baku Politics 14:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives Pakistani Defense Production Minister (VIDEO) Politics 14:18
Azerbaijan repairs Shaki ferry ship at Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard Transport 14:15
Azerbaijan reveals electricity generated by power plants in October 2021 Economy 14:04
Kazakhstan's banks increase lending over 10M2021 Business 14:02
Azerbaijan to develop single mobile app for various types of insurance – Central Bank Economy 13:59
AZAL discloses reason for Baku-Nakhchivan flight delay Society 13:58
Georgia’s potato exports to Central Asia up Georgia 13:57
Russia records 32,648 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since Oct 15 Russia 13:56
Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 13:56
Iran eyes increase in value of exports – IRICA Business 13:55
Georgia’s hazelnut exports continue to increase Georgia 13:50
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna opens tender on car renting services Tenders 13:47
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank eyes introducing innovation in insurance sector Economy 13:27
Georgia’s GDP to reach European level – minister Georgia 13:27
German companies sign contracts with Azerbaijan in railway construction Economy 13:25
All news