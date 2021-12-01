Azerbaijan provides water supply to liberated Lachin district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC has provided water supply to military and civilian facilities in the Lachin district liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports on Dec. 1, citing the company.

According to the Coordination Headquarters which was created to find centralized solutions for issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the operational restoration of the water supply systems of the Lachin district began after the liberation of the territory.

"The necessary work is being carried out on water sources, main water pipelines and reservoirs to ensure continuous supply of drinking water, as well as aiding the civilians involved in construction and restoration work,” the company said. “Azersu's specialists inspected the water sources in the district, the results of the taken water samples were positive, and it was decided to supply water to settlements from these sources. Water lines with a total length of 13 km were laid to the facilities, providing them with drinking water around the clock. Besides, water towers were installed at three points.”

At present water supply services for the Lachin district are provided by the Kalbajar water supply department. Along with the district, there is a round-the-clock water supply to the cities of Shusha and Kalbajar, the villages of Hadrut, Talish and Sugovushan.