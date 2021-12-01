US Ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences for lives lost in crash of military helicopter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger has expressed condolences for the lives lost in crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the US embassy in Azerbaijan.

“Our sympathies are with their families and friends,” the message said.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.