US Ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences for lives lost in crash of military helicopter
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger has expressed condolences for the lives lost in crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the US embassy in Azerbaijan.
“Our sympathies are with their families and friends,” the message said.
A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.
