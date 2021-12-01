Georgian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on helicopter crash (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The Georgian Embassy has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the helicopter crash, Trend reports referring to the message of the embassy on Facebook.

According to the message, the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan is saddened by the news of the helicopter crash of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

“The embassy expresses condolences to the government, people of fraternal Azerbaijan and the families of the victims,” the message said.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4) on Nov. 30, as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.