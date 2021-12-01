New geopolitical situation in region opens way for Azerbaijan’s further development - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

New geopolitical reality, dynamic revival of Karabakh region, opening of transport routes and new economic opportunities contribute to further prosperity and strengthening of Azerbaijan as a recognized regional leader, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said at the event dedicated to the celebration of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

“Stabilization of the situation related to Karabakh region creates conditions for stable South Caucasus, the creation of the Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey through Nakhchivan to Europe also opens up new opportunities for revealing the growing potential of the Caspian port infrastructure of our countries,” the ambassador said.