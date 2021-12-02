Azerbaijan to be praised for its efforts towards greater appreciation of peace building - ICESCO Director General
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
Trend:
Azerbaijan is to be praised for the efforts exerted in working for a greater appreciation of peace building, ICESCO Director General, Salim Mohammed Al-Malik, said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held at ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.
"We are committed to supporting Azerbaijan at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 that resonates with our form of global alliance for peace," he added.
