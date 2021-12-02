Israel highly values ​​strategic partnership with Azerbaijan – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

A strategic partnership has been established between Azerbaijan and Israel, which is highly valued by the Israeli side, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to Israeli Ambassador, the ties between Azerbaijan and Israel are much older than their diplomatic relations.

He noted that the Jewish community in Azerbaijan is one of the largest in the world. The Azerbaijani community in Israel is also quite large.

"Our goal is to strengthen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan through high-level meetings," the ambassador said.