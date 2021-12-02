Opening of Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Israel is main achievement in ties - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The opening of Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Israel has recently become the main achievement in the relations between the two countries, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

Deek said that the Azerbaijani flag is officially waving in Israel for the first time.

The ambassador also expressed the hope that the opening of the trade mission will contribute to the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel in the future.