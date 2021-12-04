MFA reveals reason why Armenian-Azerbaijan ministerial meeting didn't take place (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the reasons why the meeting with the Armenian side did not take place in Stockholm, Trend reports.

"A few hours before the meeting scheduled for December 3, a provocation was committed from the Armenian side. Information was disclosed about the illegal visit of Armenian MPs to the territory of Azerbaijan. Thus, the Azerbaijani side didn’t consider it expedient to hold a meeting of the ministers of the two countries in Stockholm in response to this provocation," Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the ministry, said.

