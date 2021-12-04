Azerbaijan hands over 10 persons of Armenian descent to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.4

Trend:

On December 4, 2021, the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of humanism, transferred 10 servicemen of Armenian origin to the Armenian side, Trend reports citing State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The handed persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while preventing the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kelbajar on the state border. It should be noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan, committed to the principles of humanism, earlier, on November 26, 2021, ensured the extradition of a civilian and a soldier of Armenian origin to the Armenian side.

At the same time, as a result of negotiations, the Armenian side provided the Azerbaijani side with mine maps of other liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The State Commission expresses gratitude to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the intermediary mission in receiving maps of minefields.