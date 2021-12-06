Let Armenia give Azerbaijan date of opening of Zangazur corridor and in this case there will be no problems – President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
Let Armenia give Azerbaijan the date of the opening of the Zangazur corridor and in this case, there will be no problems, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents of Gonagkend settlement of Guba district.
Will be updated
