President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Guba-Gonagkand highway (UPDATE)
details added (first version posted on 14:48)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in the Guba district for a visit.
President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Guba-Gonagkand highway.
The commissioning of the 46km-long highway will ensure comfortable movement of 68,000 people.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Young grew up who did not see Karabakh, they liberated Karabakh at cost of their lives – President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
I tell them to give us date of when Zangazur corridor will be opened - President Ilham Aliyev to Armenia (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guba (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Gonagkand settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school № 1 in Guba (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Guba district for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO)