President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Guba-Gonagkand highway (UPDATE)

December 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in the Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Guba-Gonagkand highway.

The commissioning of the 46km-long highway will ensure comfortable movement of 68,000 people.